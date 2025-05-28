State of Wyoming Invests $95,000 in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,486 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $9,338,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,371,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after buying an additional 372,793 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth $988,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $902.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $483.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seth Blackley bought 55,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $497,577.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,575.17. This represents a 7.81% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy bought 11,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.01 per share, for a total transaction of $99,470.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 389,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,926.04. This trade represents a 2.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,315. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Evolent Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

