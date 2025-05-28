State of Wyoming Invests $97,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,080 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 819,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 51,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.20.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE ABR opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a current ratio of 37.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.50. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.16%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,320,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,929,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,164.88. The trade was a 7.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 210,000 shares of company stock worth $1,942,000. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

