State of Wyoming Makes New $87,000 Investment in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 89,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $17,328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Papa Johns International by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

Papa Johns International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $518.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.48 million. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PZZA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Papa Johns International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

