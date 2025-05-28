State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 814.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.14.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $120.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

JBG SMITH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.43%.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily, Commercial, and Other. The Multifamily segment refers to the commercial buildings with public areas, retail spaces, and walkable streets.

