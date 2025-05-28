State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

State of Wyoming bought a new position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 3,562,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,939,000 after purchasing an additional 189,945 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,071,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,432,000 after buying an additional 42,839 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 231,908 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 57,729 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market cap of $287.60 million, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $75.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCFT shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 11,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $176,741.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,724,941 shares in the company, valued at $27,288,566.62. The trade was a 0.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 77,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,191. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterCraft Boat Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

