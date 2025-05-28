State of Wyoming Makes New Investment in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

In related news, EVP Abigail C. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,579.72. This trade represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RE/MAX Stock Up 5.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RE/MAX stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.20. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on RMAX shares. Wall Street Zen cut RE/MAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on RE/MAX from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

RE/MAX Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

