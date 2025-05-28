State of Wyoming Purchases 667 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of Wyoming raised its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 84.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.29. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $58.61 and a one year high of $78.44.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

