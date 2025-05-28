State of Wyoming Raises Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SolarWinds Price Performance
Shares of SWI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on SolarWinds
SolarWinds Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.