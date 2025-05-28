State of Wyoming Raises Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

State of Wyoming lifted its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 208.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 808.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SolarWinds by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWI opened at $18.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55.

SWI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush downgraded SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

