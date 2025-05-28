State of Wyoming Raises Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $190,948.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TNDM

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.47. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.07). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.