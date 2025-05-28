State of Wyoming Reduces Stock Holdings in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS)

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in GeneDx were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,496,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,458,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GeneDx by 336.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 755,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,073,000 after acquiring an additional 582,619 shares during the last quarter. Science & Technology Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,821,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,371,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $105.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GeneDx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

GeneDx Price Performance

GeneDx stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $117.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.71 and a beta of 1.96.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.17. GeneDx had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $87.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.01 per share, with a total value of $5,601,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,513,310.29. This represents a 3.44% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 388 shares of GeneDx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $43,878.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,381.33. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,390 shares of company stock valued at $13,043,288. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GeneDx Profile

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

