State of Wyoming Sells 1,336 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

State of Wyoming decreased its holdings in ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ZimVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ZimVie by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ZimVie by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $993,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ZimVie in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ZIMV. B. Riley began coverage on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ZimVie from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

ZimVie Price Performance

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. ZimVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.19.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. Analysts forecast that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

