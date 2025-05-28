State of Wyoming Sells 1,648 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

State of Wyoming trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 47.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in FMC were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 217.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FMC by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $68.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.36.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.70 million. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. FMC’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,980. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira acquired 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $200,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,899.49. The trade was a 12.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FMC. Mizuho upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FMC

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.