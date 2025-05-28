State of Wyoming Sells 24,932 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 67.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,147 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,932 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,058,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 832,111 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,694,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 930,300 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,260,362 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 709,312 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,662,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.11. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $594.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

