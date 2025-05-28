State of Wyoming Sells 3,874 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

State of Wyoming lowered its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in VAALCO Energy were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EGY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $6,515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,468,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 834,398 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,950,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after purchasing an additional 337,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,901,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,052,000 after purchasing an additional 312,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thor Pruckl sold 10,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $40,167.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,992 shares in the company, valued at $691,218.40. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded VAALCO Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Price Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $341.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.43.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

VAALCO Energy Profile

(Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.