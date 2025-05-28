State of Wyoming Sells 402 Shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

State of Wyoming lessened its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $721,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 228,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,543.40. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Searby sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $573,091.11. This trade represents a 14.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,926 shares of company stock valued at $243,070 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $38.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $933.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $79.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.78 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amalgamated Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

