State of Wyoming Sells 7,565 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

State of Wyoming reduced its position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $539,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $12,050,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $290,179.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,774.80. This represents a 17.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.61 and a 1-year high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 130.41%. The company had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

