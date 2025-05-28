State of Wyoming Sells 7,733 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,733 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 17,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus set a $17.00 price target on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

HBAN opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.94. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $53,695.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,237.50. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $552,925.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

