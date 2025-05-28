State of Wyoming Takes Position in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAIN. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 801.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Gladstone Investment to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Gladstone Investment Price Performance

Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $549.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.86. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.52.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.96 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.02% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

