State of Wyoming Trims Stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in shares of Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,338 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Hafnia were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hafnia by 7,756.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of HAFN opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Hafnia Limited has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.06.

Hafnia Dividend Announcement

Hafnia ( NYSE:HAFN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Hafnia had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $340.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.80 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be given a $0.1015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFN

Hafnia Profile

(Free Report)

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.