State of Wyoming Trims Stock Holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,888 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MITT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $8.00 price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.73 million, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.95.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. This is an increase from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

