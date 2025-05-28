State of Wyoming Trims Stock Position in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG)

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBRG. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TruBridge during the fourth quarter worth $5,916,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in TruBridge by 343.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 209,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 162,560 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in TruBridge by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in TruBridge by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 348,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after buying an additional 38,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $137,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,211.78. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBRG opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). TruBridge had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.21 million. Equities analysts predict that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

