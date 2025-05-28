STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in STERIS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.00.

STERIS Trading Up 1.4%

STE stock opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.02 and its 200 day moving average is $220.44. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $252.79. The stock has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.