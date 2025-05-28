Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Holdings Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suzano were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas FRM LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 17,320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Suzano by 45,596.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,624,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613,917 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Suzano by 465.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,680,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,242,000 after buying an additional 3,029,016 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Suzano by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,130,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,557,000 after buying an additional 1,540,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,058,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,709,000 after buying an additional 558,224 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SUZ opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. Suzano had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Suzano S.A. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group raised Suzano to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

