T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 90.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 205,633 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,857,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,610,542,000 after purchasing an additional 90,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,809,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,944,503,000 after purchasing an additional 384,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,393,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,525,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,440,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,998 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,025,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,329,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.68.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $243.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $276.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.37 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

