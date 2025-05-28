Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,271 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,794,018.84. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TDY opened at $494.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $380.63 and a 1 year high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $477.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.47.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.03. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TDY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

