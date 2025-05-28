The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Position Increased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $935,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Gorman-Rupp by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,083,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth $1,100,000. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC stock opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $975.85 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $163.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.84 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Gorman-Rupp Company will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 43.79%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

