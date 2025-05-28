Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 15,865 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,331,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 104,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,367,000 after purchasing an additional 956,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,091.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 396,160 shares in the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $314,997.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,640,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,236,801.18. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 61,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $242,400.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,530 shares in the company, valued at $912,228.20. The trade was a 20.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 4.38. The company has a quick ratio of 14.07, a current ratio of 14.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

