Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 4,557 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Xerox were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Xerox by 2,846.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 1,090,661 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Xerox by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 287,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Xerox by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 997,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,283 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 66,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xerox has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other Xerox news, CEO Steven John Bandrowczak bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,340.16. The trade was a 6.19% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mirlanda Gecaj bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.41 per share, with a total value of $44,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,365.96. The trade was a 167.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $364,254. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.75. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

