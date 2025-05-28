Tidal Investments LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXST. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $175.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.66 and a fifty-two week high of $191.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $161.94.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total value of $5,477,824.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,019 shares in the company, valued at $137,563,262.73. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,558 shares of company stock worth $7,504,098 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NXST shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

