Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,145,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,373,000 after purchasing an additional 82,985 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 150,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $103.92 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.28 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.07.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.27.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

