Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE:GIL opened at $49.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.22. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $55.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $711.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 34.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIL. Barclays began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

