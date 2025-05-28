Tidal Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 3,092.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ MXL opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $95.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.32 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Ted L. Tewksbury III sold 6,071 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $63,138.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,948. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

