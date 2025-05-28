Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Tidal Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,961,000 after purchasing an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,340.33.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,853.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,791.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,000.08. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,473.62 and a twelve month high of $2,412.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 4.47%.

In other news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, with a total value of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. This represents a 1.51% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,610.00 per share, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

