Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,104,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $906,930,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,705 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,117,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,452,000 after acquiring an additional 103,162 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,088,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $317,977,000 after acquiring an additional 668,048 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,211,000 after buying an additional 17,299 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $263.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.81 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 price target on Acuity Brands in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Acuity Brands from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.60.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

