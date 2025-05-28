Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BL. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackLine by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth $60,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 12,538.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 896,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 889,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,602,000 after acquiring an additional 218,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BlackLine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 745,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,290,000 after purchasing an additional 96,523 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $55.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BL. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $101,430.40. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,963.50. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

