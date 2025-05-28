Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 60.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 947,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,395,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in Repligen by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 536,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,267,000 after purchasing an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.69 per share, with a total value of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,169.67. The trade was a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $122.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $102.97 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Further Reading

