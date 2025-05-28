Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,857,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Display by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Universal Display by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $146.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

