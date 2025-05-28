Tidal Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Tidal Investments LLC lowered its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.60 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hancock Whitney

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $40,299.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. The trade was a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Stephens cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Hancock Whitney from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

