Tidal Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,402,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 737,212 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $42,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 545,778 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

