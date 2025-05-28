Tidal Investments LLC Has $609,000 Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tidal Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $1,312,000. Vert Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SUI stock opened at $122.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.58.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 606.45%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SUI. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.70.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

