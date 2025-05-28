Tidal Investments LLC Has $609,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Tidal Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Michael R. Hayden purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. The trade was a 42.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.05% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

