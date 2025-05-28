Tidal Investments LLC Has $626,000 Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 248.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,201 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,024,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,224,000 after buying an additional 2,088,839 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,795,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,361,000 after buying an additional 235,622 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,679,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,445,000 after buying an additional 204,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,748,000 after buying an additional 18,009 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,421,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STAG opened at $34.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 0.93. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

