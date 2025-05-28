Tidal Investments LLC Has $627,000 Stock Holdings in Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DARP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Grizzle Growth ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grizzle Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Grizzle Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DARP opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Grizzle Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.60.

About Grizzle Growth ETF

The Grizzle Growth ETF (DARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global stocks involved in four key growth themes: Digitization and Cloud Computing, Future Media and Entertainment, Health and Wellness, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

