Tidal Investments LLC Has $629,000 Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Tidal Investments LLC lessened its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,879,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,896 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,743,000 after purchasing an additional 82,681 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at $30,231,790.20. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Up 2.6%

NASDAQ POWI opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $79.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

