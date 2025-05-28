Tidal Investments LLC Has $636,000 Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 105.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 405.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2,225.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $235.36 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.10 and a fifty-two week high of $339.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $481.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.27 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Beer from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 price target (down previously from $389.00) on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.12.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

