Tidal Investments LLC Has $651,000 Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,488,000 after acquiring an additional 41,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20,127.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 316,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,051,000 after acquiring an additional 315,398 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 119,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,152 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 59,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 48,969 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 1.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.03. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 25.57%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

