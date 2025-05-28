Tidal Investments LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,752 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC owned 0.13% of Ballard Power Systems worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 72,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $1.90 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $1.00 target price on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.09.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $410.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 9.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

