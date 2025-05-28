Tidal Investments LLC Has $668,000 Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,051 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $18,688,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,893 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,399 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 617.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,555,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,374,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average is $6.88.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

