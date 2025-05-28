Tidal Investments LLC Has $676,000 Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 1,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total transaction of $375,431.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,072.96. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 20,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $4,271,642.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,836 shares in the company, valued at $12,249,066.84. This represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $5,121,492. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $213.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.01. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $214.14.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 50.12% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.13%.

About Darden Restaurants

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.