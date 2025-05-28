Tidal Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 200,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,054 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 265,013 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 363,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at Northwest Natural

In other Northwest Natural news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $92,690.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $10,827.30. This represents a 89.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $310,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,657.72. This represents a 6.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,295 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.56. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

Northwest Natural Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

